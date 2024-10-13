SPACEXS STARSHIP ROCKET BOOSTER MAKES SUCCESSFUL LANDING AFTER 5TH TEST FLIGHT

A Starship rocket booster launched by SpaceX made a successful landing on Sunday after its fifth test flight.

The approximately 121-meter-long test flight was broadcast live on SpaceX's website.

The Super Heavy booster launched from the site near Texas at around 07:25 a.m. local time (1225GMT), and returned approximately seven minutes after liftoff.

Using giant robotic arms that SpaceX has nicknamed the "chopsticks," the launch tower caught the booster.

Following the test flight, SpaceX owner Elon Musk said on X: "Big step towards making life multiplanetary was made today."

Musk also announced plans to launch five crewless Starship rockets to Mars in the next two years.