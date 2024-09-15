Jordan’s government resigns after parliamentary elections

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh tendered his government's resignation to King Abdullah II on Sunday, according to state media.

The resignation came less than a week after the Sept. 10 parliamentary elections, in which the opposition Islamic Action Front made large gains in the parliament.

The move allows the king to appoint a new government to align with the newly elected legislature. It is part of Jordan's constitutional process to ensure a refreshed mandate for the executive branch in light of electoral results.

The king is expected to reappoint Khasawneh or choose a new prime minister to form the next government.

Khasawneh was the longest-serving prime minister under King Abdullah. He was appointed to form the government in October 2020, succeeding Omar Al-Razzaz.