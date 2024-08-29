Death toll from Bangladesh floods rises to 52 after another 21 decomposed bodies recovered

The death toll from the flash floods that wreaked havoc in the eastern and southeastern regions of Bangladesh rose to 52 after 21 half-decomposed bodies were recovered on Thursday.

The bodies were recovered after water in some parts of the region started to recede, according to officials.

The floods, since Aug. 21, affected 5.4 million people in the 11 eastern and southeastern districts, leaving 1.2 million families marooned, said KM Ali Reza, additional secretary of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, in a media briefing on Thursday in Dhaka.

The floods forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes and take shelter. Meanwhile, farmland and fish enclosures have also been destroyed, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the UK government on Thursday said that it was providing an additional £450,000 ($593,043) of vital humanitarian assistance to support more than 36,000 people affected by flooding in eastern Bangladesh.

The transitional government led by 2006 Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus continued relief and rescue missions.

His government last week proposed forming a joint flood control committee after the floods caused serious damage and displacement both in northeastern India's Tripura state and eastern Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi authorities have also said that water levels in the Gumti and Muhuri rivers that flow through the region have surged following the opening of a sluice gate at Dumber Lake in Tripura.

Bangladesh also alleged India released water from its rivers without prior notice to Dhaka. New Delhi has denied releasing water from dams.

Bangladesh and India share the waters of at least 54 rivers, with the upstream portions located in India.