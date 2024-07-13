Seven dead in northern Vietnam after landslide buries van

At least seven people were found dead in northern Vietnam after a landslide triggered by heavy rain buried the van they were travelling in, state media reports said on Saturday.

Northern Vietnam has entered its rainy season, with heavy downpours and flooding making travel along mountain roads treacherous.

The landslide hit the 16-seater van around 4 am local time (2100 GMT) as it drove through Bac Me district in Ha Giang province, state media said.

Rescuers had recovered seven bodies, including a boy.

Six others were found alive and taken to a nearby hospital, state media said, adding rescuers were searching for those missing.

Photos and videos on state media showed excavators, ambulances and hundreds of rescue workers at the muddy hillside road.

Reports said three people travelling in a separate vehicle had been at the site when the landslide hit but their fate was unclear.

Ha Giang province is a popular spot for motorcycle tours by foreign tourists.

The rainy season from June to November often brings heavy flooding and landslides to northern Vietnam.

In June, three people were killed in heavy flooding in Ha Giang province.

Last year, natural disasters left 169 people dead or missing in the Southeast Asian country.

Scientists have warned that extreme weather events globally are becoming more intense and frequent due to climate change.











