Erdoğan: Türkiye to end northern Iraq operation soon

Türkiye will end its "Claw-Lock" cross-border operation in northern Iraq soon, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday.

"We will close the lock very soon in the Claw Operation Zone in northern Iraq," Erdoğan said at the National Defence University's graduation ceremony.

Turkish forces have carried out cross-border operations against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since 2019.



"We will very soon complete the lockdown of the area of operation in northern Iraq," the president said, adding that the bloody-minded PKK terrorists were now incapable of acting inside our borders..

Erdoğan said that the PKK had been "completely trapped" in both Iraq and Syria, telling young military academy graduates that Turkish forces were "all over them".

"We will complete the missing points of the security belt along our southern border with Syria."

Since 2016, Ankara has also carried out successive ground operations to expel the YPG/PKK terrorists from border areas of northern Syria.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the bloody-minded PKK's armed campaign.







