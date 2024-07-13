Erdoğan: Islamic world failed to pass the test on Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

"Not only international organizations
but also institutions of the Islamic world
failed to pass the test on Gaza," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
stressed in his speech during an award ceremony on Saturday.
"While rightfully criticizing the Western world
for the massacres in Gaza, I believe Muslims
also need to hold ourselves accountable," Erdoğan added.
"With a population
of over 2B, economic power surpassing trillions of dollars, it is incumbent upon all of us to wonder why the Islamic world
cannot influence Israel," Erdoğan pointed out.
'Those who remain indifferent to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza
don't even feel the need to hide their heartlessness, hypocritical policies
,' Erdoğan said in a statement.
Western powers' unconditional support for Israel's deadly offensive on Gaza will continue at the expense of violating their own principles, "influenced in part by the shame" of the Nazi Holocaust of European Jews
, Erdoğan underlined.
"Except for a few brave souls" there has been little visible Western media reaction
to the horrors of a nine-month Israeli offensive on Gaza. They ignored genocide, disregarded the cries of the oppressed," Erdoğan said.
Israel,
flouting a UN Security Council
resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire
, has faced international condemnation amid its continued offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.
More than 38,000 Palestinians
have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 injured, according to local health authorities.
Over nine months into the Israeli war
, vast tracts of Gaza
lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.
Israel
is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice
, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah
, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.