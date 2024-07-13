Iran calls on Islamic countries to take action to stop Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

Iran condemned Israel's attack on the al-Mawasi area in Gaza, where Palestinians had taken refuge, calling on the international community, particularly Islamic countries, to take action to stop Israel.

In a written statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, "The massacre in the Mevasi area, where hundreds of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, were martyred and wounded, clearly shows the Zionist occupation regime's intention to continue its genocide against Palestinians due to the deadly silence of the international community."

Kanaani called on the international community, especially Islamic countries, and organizations responsible for human rights to fulfill their legal and humanitarian duties by responding decisively and effectively to the genocide crimes committed by Israel and taking necessary measures.

In the attack by Israeli forces targeting citizens and displaced persons in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, dozens of people were killed and hundreds of others were injured.







