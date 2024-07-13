Solidarity protests with Palestine held in Dublin, Berlin

Health care workers organized a protest Saturday in support of Palestine in front of the US Embassy in the Irish capital of Dublin.

Protesters from the Irish Healthcare Workers for Palestine Association held banners with slogans such as "Break the chains of Zionism", "End the genocide" and "Palestinian babies are not targets."

Demonstrators read the names of health care workers killed in the Gaza Strip and displayed posters of US President Joe Biden to highlight Washington's partnership with Israeli actions in Gaza.

"Since Oct. 7, we wanted to remember our health care colleagues who have been killed by Israeli occupation forces and unlawfully detained, to honor their courage and compassion in difficult conditions, and to stand in solidarity with those who are detained," Caroline Jagoe told Anadolu.

Jagoe said Gaza has been subjected to unprecedented attacks by Israeli armed forces for more than nine months.

She said health care workers, who were at the forefront of efforts to save lives during the genocide, have been killed and detained.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 activists gathered in front of the Steglitz Town Hall in southern Berlin to demonstrate for similar reasons.

Protesters later marched with Palestinian flags and carried banners that read: "Ceasefire now", "Stop the genocide in Gaza" and "Gaza needs food, peace, and justice."

There were occasional scuffles between police and demonstrators during the march.

When the march reached Innsbrucker Platz Square, police intervened to end the march.

More clashes ensued and a large number of demonstrators were arrested.

At least six activists were injured during the protest and they received medical attention from an emergency medical team that was called to the scene.





