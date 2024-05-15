Yemen’s Houthis report fresh US-UK raids amid Red Sea tensions

Yemen's Houthi group said late Tuesday that the US and UK conducted a fresh series of joint air strikes targeting Al Hudaydah airport in the west of the country.

Four airstrikes targeted Al Hudaydah International Airport, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television channel reported, without providing details about casualties or damage.

There have been no comments from the US or UK on the airstrikes.

Al Hudaydah is one of the most important Yemeni provinces as it houses three vital ports in addition to having a long coastal strip.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK conducting joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships to be legitimate military targets.

A coalition led by the US under the name Operation Prosperity Guardian has conducted intermittent airstrikes since Jan. 12 against Houthi sites in Yemen in response to the group's attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.





