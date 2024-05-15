ISRAELS ATTACK ON RAFAH UNACCEPTABLE, TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER TELLS U.S. COUNTERPART

Israel's attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah was "unacceptable," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday.

In a phone call with Antony Blinken, Fidan emphasized the importance of establishing a permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan also underlined that the obstacles to humanitarian aid reaching the region should be removed.

The latest situation in Ukraine was also on the agenda, according to the sources.