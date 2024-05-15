Italy urges Israel to end military action in Rafah amid humanitarian concerns

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has called on his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz to halt the military action in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tajani stressed the importance of a cease-fire and humanitarian access to Gaza during a phone call with Katz, said a statement issued by Italy's top diplomat following his talks with Israel's counterpart on Wednesday.

Italy's "government calls upon Israel to end military action in Rafah. Hamas must release hostages immediately. Ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza are necessary," it said.

Italy "plays a leading role in humanitarian efforts with Food for Gaza" initiative, it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip following Palestinian resistance group Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed about 1,200 people.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have since been killed in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, and over 79,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

In the West Bank, nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured since then, along with daily arrest campaigns by the Israeli army.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.