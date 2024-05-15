TÜRKIYE WOMENS VOLLEYBALL TEAM LOSE FOR 1ST TIME IN 22 MATCHES

Türkiye lost for the first time in 22 matches on Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Japan in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League.

"The Sultans of the Net" equalized 25-23 and 25-20 after losing the first two sets 23-25 and 21-25, but lost the fifth set 11-15 in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya.

Sarina Koga led Japan to victory with 31 points, while Tugba Senoglu Ivegin was the top scorer for Türkiye with 19 points.

The Crescent Stars' last defeat in an official match was a 3-2 loss to Japan on June 28, 2023, in the first match of the third week of the Nations League in Bangkok.

Türkiye, currently seventh in the preliminary phase standings with one point, will face the Netherlands in the competition's next game on Thursday.