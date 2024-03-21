VO THI ANH XUAN TAKES CHARGE OF AS VIETNAMS ACTING PRESIDENT

Vietnam's Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan looks on during a visit by Denmark's Prince Frederik and Princess Mary at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on November 1, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Vietnam Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on Thursday took charge as acting president a day after Vo Van Thuong stepped down from the post.

An official statement said he will hold the position in an acting capacity until the National Assembly elects a full-fledged successor to take the reins.

Born in 1970, Vo was elected vice president at the April 2021 working session of Vietnam's National Assembly.

On Wednesday, Vo Van Thuong stepped down from the post.

On the reason for his departure, the ruling Communist Party said: "His violations and flaws have negatively affected the public perception and the reputation of the party and the state."

Born in 1970, ex-President Vo was elected just over a year ago, on March 2, 2023.

















