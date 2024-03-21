UN express concern about repeated prevention of aid work in Gaza

The UN voiced concerns Thursday about its aid workers being continually prevented from carrying out their duties in the besieged Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern part of the enclave.

Noting that Israel's "military operation" in and around Shifa Hospital entered its fourth day, deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq, at a news conference, emphasized the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals.

"People in Gaza, particularly in the north, are experiencing shocking levels of disease and hunger," he said, adding that the UN and humanitarian partners are exerting every effort to assist.

"However, we're being repeatedly prevented from doing our job, especially in the besieged north. Security risks, unceasing bombardments, the collapse of civil order and access constraints continue to impede humanitarian response," he said.

Reaffirming that people in Gaza are on the brink of famine, Haq referred to UN chief Antonio Guterres' demand "on the international community to contribute funds to UNRWA (UN Palestine Refugee Agency) and to the UN overall humanitarian response in Gaza."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack, led by the Palestine resistance group, Hamas, killed nearly 1,200 Israelis in early October.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.