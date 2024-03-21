EU decides to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina

The European Council on Thursday decided to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Congratulations! Your place is in our European family. Today's decision is a key step forward on your EU path," President of the EU Council Charles Michel said on X.

"Now the hard work needs to continue so Bosnia and Herzegovina steadily advances, as your people want," he added.

Bosnia and Herzegovina submitted its membership application on Feb. 15, 2016, and was granted candidate country status on Dec. 15, 2022.

The European Commission announced on March 12 that it had taken a recommendation decision to start accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.