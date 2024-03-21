In Gaza, it is 'war on children,' says UNICEF

Children play in the rubble of Al-Faruq Mosque, that was destroyed during Israeli bombardment, in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on March 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

UNICEF spokesman James Elder called the events unfolding in Gaza a "war on children," saying the situation in Gaza is absolutely devastating for children.

Speaking to an Anadolu, Elder said he visited Gaza for the second time since the Oct. 7 attacks, noting "a lot of desperation, a lot of exhaustion among people."

Elder emphasized the dire situation of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, which particularly deals with injured children.

"Nasser Hospital, which was such a critical hospital functioning, particularly, for wounded children, is no longer operational," he said.

He added: "I have visited two more hospitals today, and the hospitals are very busy. Hospital staff always talk about lack of medical supplies."

Pointing out that UNICEF has been able to deliver a significant amount of medical supplies to hospitals, and emphasizing the need to deliver more aid to northern Gaza, the official said: "More than 20 out of Gaza's 36 hospitals are simply not functioning."

"UNICEF called this 'a war against children.' Normally, in all wars, children are the most vulnerable. Around 20% of casualties are children in wars, but in Gaza, it is close to 40%. More than 10,000 children have been killed, and the numbers keep going up. We do not know how many are under the rubble. This is absolutely devastating for children. Many children are hungry, and a famine is imminent."

'GAZA IS NO PLACE FOR CHILDREN RIGHT NOW'



Elder noted that children in Gaza are exposed to a lot of psychological stress, stating that the only way to treat these children starts "with a cease-fire."

"Until a cease-fire, these children will continue to live in a war zone. Gaza is not a place for children right now, but there are more than a million children here. So, we have to get a cease-fire, and then ensure that they get all the care they need," he said.

Emphasizing that Palestinians are a resilient community that can rebuild their future with the end of the war and the support of the international community, Elder said: "There is a lot to be done in Gaza. Two-thirds of homes and buildings are devastated. The psychological trauma on children will be a huge task that needs to be addressed."

"If the war continues, and they have mental stress, and they are unable to get the skills to be part of the workforce, then you can have a demographic disaster."

He said: "The aid is coming in, just not to the level needed. There is no doubt that UNICEF is distributing aid. World Health Organization (WHO), World Food Program (WFP), and other agencies are on the ground. But the need is outstripping the supply.

"So, we need more entry crossings, less restrictions on getting this aid in … and let humanitarians do their work."

Reporting that buildings, universities, and homes in the Khan Yunis area are in ruins, Elder said: "I don't think I've seen anything so devastating in my 20 years with the UN."

Elder mentioned that the sounds of unmanned aerial vehicles could be heard in Rafah and fear is always prevalent, adding: "It's overcrowded, people are on the ground, people are in tents. The real problem is sanitation. It is a very difficult place for people to be."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.











