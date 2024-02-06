Killer whales trapped in ice off Japanese coast

At least 10 killer whales are trapped Tuesday in ice off the Japanese coast amid cold temperatures, according to media reports.

The whales were seen through a hole in the water surface off Rausu town coast in eastern Hokkaido Island, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Japan witnessed heavy snowfall which disrupted life in Tokyo and other parts of the country Tuesday, leaving many with injuries.

Railway services, flights and electricity supplies were disrupted, while at least 130 people were injured and hospitalized.

The injuries were caused as many people slipped and fell due to heavy snowfall in eastern Japan, Kyodo News reported.

Life was also affected in the Kanagawa and Saitama provinces.

Electricity supplies to hundreds of households remained cut off in the provinces, including Tokyo.

However, Japan Meteorological Agency lifted its warning over heavy snow across nine provinces, while snowfall and rain continued in some areas.

Several rail lines were suspended and many flights were cancelled.

Meanwhile, schools have started reopening in the Ishikawa province, which was hard hit by New Year's Day earthquake.

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Jan. 1, which resulted in the death of 238 people, while 19 have been still missing besides widespread damages to infrastructure.