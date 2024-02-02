China raises alert level amid freezing temperatures

Beijing has issued the second-highest-level alert amid freezing temperatures ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, holiday.

It is the first time since 2010 that the country's National Meteorological Center has issued an orange-level freezing warning, Beijing-based daily Global Times reported on Friday.

The four-colored alert system was first introduced in 2010 and includes red, representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

The freezing rain and snow are expected to impact at least 10 provinces in central, eastern, and southwestern China, and they may be the "strongest in about 15 years," according to weather authorities.

It came as millions of people will be traveling across China in the next few days as the country is set to celebrate the Spring Festival on Feb. 10.

The meteorological center said the affected places are expected to see freezing rain of 2-8 millimeters (0.08-0.3 inches), with some areas exceeding 10 millimeters (0.4 inches).

Local authorities in provinces and autonomous regions have taken measures as dozens of road and toll plazas have been closed.

Extra security personnel have been deployed to deal with emergencies.