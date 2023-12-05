Philippines missing aircraft found, condition of passengers unknown

The whereabouts and condition of two passengers remain unknown after five days of search for a missing aircraft in the Philippines.

Officials in eastern Isabela province said the Philippine Air Force located the Piper PA-32-300 plane at Casala, San Mariano, but they had no information about the pilot and one passenger, Rappler.com news website reported.

The plane had departed Cauayan Airport on the morning of Nov. 30 and was supposed to arrive at Palanan Airport in the province an hour later. It did not.

Authorities had launched aerial search operations but had been hampered by thick clouds since Dec. 1.













