2 pilots killed as Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashes

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed in an aircraft crash in southern India, according to the Indian Air Force on Monday.

The Air Force wrote on X that an aircraft met with an accident during a routine training flight in southern Hyderabad city.

"It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries," it said, adding no damage to any civilian life or property has been reported.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the air force said.

The crashed Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft is used for basic training of all pilots of the Indian Air Force.














