Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

"During the meeting, the latest developments in Israel's Gaza massacre, efforts for a cease-fire and permanent peace, and steps taken and to be taken to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza were discussed," said a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

According to the statement, Erdoğanemphasized that "Israel must be held accountable for the war crimes it has committed," and underlined the importance of international support as well as legal efforts to call Israel to account.

Erdoğan also pledged that Türkiye's efforts will continue to increase to ensure adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"During the meeting, Türkiye-Qatar relations, regional and global issues were also evaluated," the statement concluded.

The meeting took place in Lusail Palace in Doha.

Earlier, Türkiye and Qatar signed 12 cooperation agreements in various fields and the joint declaration of the 9th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

After a tete-a-tete meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani co-chaired the meeting of the committee.