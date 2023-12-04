Ankara: Israel will face serious consequences if trying kill Hamas members in Türkiye | Israel intelligence warned of unlawful actions

Following reports that Israel is planning to go after Hamas members who are living outside of Palestine, such as in Türkiye, Israeli intelligence agencies have been cautioned that engaging in unlawful actions in Türkiye will result in grave repercussions.



The American Wall Street Journal reported that Israel is planning assassinations targeting Hamas members living outside of Palestine.



Based on the report, Israeli intelligence will have their sights set on Hamas operatives located in Lebanon, Türkiye, and Qatar.



According to a recording aired on Israel's state television channel KAN, Ronen Bar, Director of the internal intelligence agency Shin Bet (Shabak), expressed their firm determination to eliminate Hamas leaders in various locations worldwide, such as Qatar, Türkiye, and Lebanon.



Turkish intelligence sources have pointed finger at that warnings have been issued to relevant parties based on international media reports about Israel targeting Hamas members residing outside of Palestine, including in Türkiye.



The authorities stressed that taking a different stance would result in severe repercussions. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, officials pointed out past attempts by intelligence services to engage in unlawful activities within Türkiye's borders. They reiterated that no service would be permitted to carry out such operations.















