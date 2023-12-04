UN EXPERT ON PALESTINE CALLS FOR STRONG REACTION FROM EUROPE AGAINST ISRAELS ATTACKS

UN expert on Palestine calls for 'strong reaction' from Europe against Israel's attacks

The UN special rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territories called for a "strong reaction" from Europe on Monday against Israel's attacks on Palestinians.

"Fellow Europeans, Italians, Germans: after the Holocaust, we should instinctively know that Genocide starts with dehumanizing the Other," Francesca Albanese wrote on X.

"If Israel's current attack against Palestinians does not prompt our strong reaction, the darkest page of our recent history has taught us nothing," she said.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.