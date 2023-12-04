50 killed as Israeli jets bomb 2 schools in Gaza City

At least 50 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in Israeli airstrikes on two schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on Monday, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Israeli fighter jets and artillery cannons shelled the UN-run Salah Ad-Din school and Martyr Assad Safwati school in al-Darraj neighborhood, Wafa reported, citing local sources.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.