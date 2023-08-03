South Korean police say 14 people injured in car ramming and stabbing

A man injured more than a dozen people after he drove a car onto a pavement south of Seoul, exited his car and began stabbing people randomly, South Korean broadcasters and the national news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing eyewitnesses and police.



At least 14 people were injured, eight of them seriously, police said.



The stabbings occurred as the man ran toward a department store, the reports said.



The incident took place near an underground station in the city of Seongnam.



The man initially steered his car onto a pavement, dragging and injuring several passers-by, South Korean broadcasters and the national news agency Yonhap reported. He then got out and walked towards a department store, where he randomly stabbed people with a knife.



The suspect was reportedly detained about 10 minutes after the first emergency calls were made in the late afternoon. They spoke of only one suspect. The motives for his behaviour were initially unclear.



News channel YTN showed images from inside the department store of a man in a dark hood attacking people with what is believed to be a knife. The attacker is between 20 and 30 years old, according to Yonhap.



At least nine people were reportedly stabbed and four others were hit by the car.



The incident occurred only about two weeks after a man attacked four pedestrians with a knife in the capital Seoul, killing one, according to police.



