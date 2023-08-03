Former Malaysian Premier Mahathir admitted to hospital for infection

 Contact Us
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, aged 98, has been admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur for medical care to treat an infection. He was admitted on Tuesday, as reported by his office on Thursday.

Published August 03,2023
Mahathir "was admitted on Tuesday and treated for infection," an official said.

He added that Mahathir is continuing his writing and work while receiving treatment inside the institute.

Twice since December 2021, Mahathir has been admitted to the institute for heart problems.

Mahathir served two non-sequential terms as prime minister of the Southeast Asian nation for a total of 24 years, and left office in 2020.