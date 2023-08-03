Former Malaysian Premier Mahathir admitted to hospital for infection

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted for medical care to treat an infection, his office said Thursday.

Mahathir, 98, was admitted on Tuesday to the National Heart Institute in the capital Kuala Lumpur, his office told Anadolu.

Mahathir "was admitted on Tuesday and treated for infection," an official said.

He added that Mahathir is continuing his writing and work while receiving treatment inside the institute.

Twice since December 2021, Mahathir has been admitted to the institute for heart problems.

Mahathir served two non-sequential terms as prime minister of the Southeast Asian nation for a total of 24 years, and left office in 2020.