Heavy rains kill 20 in northwestern Pakistan

At least 20 people died and dozens of others were wounded after heavy rains battered northwestern Pakistan on Saturday evening, authorities said.

"So far 20 people have died and over 80 others wounded in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province but the death toll could rise," Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for emergency rescue service Rescue 1122, told Anadolu over the phone.

Faizi said that 12 people died in the districts of Bannu, four in Karak, three in Lakki Marwat, and one in Dera Ismail Khan.

"Most casualties were caused by the collapse of walls and roofs in these areas," he said.