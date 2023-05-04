China earns over $24B tourism revenues during May Day holiday

China Thursday said a total of 274 million domestic trips were made during the May Day holiday, generating 148 billion yuan ($24.4 billion) of tourism revenues.

Briefing newsmen during a weekly press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: "With the hustling and bustling and the economic vitality of China, this May Day holiday is indeed a golden week."

Outbound travel bookings of Chinese tourists, she further said, soared by nearly seven times year-on-year.

She also cited the Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and Pacific report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which says that the strong rebound of the Chinese economy provides a great impetus for the Asia Pacific and global economy.

The Chinese economy is expected to expand by 5.2% this year and contribute 34.9% of global growth.

It is believed that the vibrant Chinese economy will inject more vitality into world economic recovery, she added.











