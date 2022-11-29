Shanghai Disneyland closes again amid Covid wave in China

Shanghai Disneyland has closed its doors again amid fresh strict Covid-19 measures in China.



The theme park did not say how long it would be closed to visitors for, as it announced the move on Tuesday.



The park reopened only a few days ago after a Covid-related closure. Due to strict government regulations, Disneyland has already had to close several times this year, including for a period of around three months in the spring.



After a steady increase in the number of infections nationwide, China's health commission reported a slight decrease in new daily infections to around 38,400 cases for the first time on Tuesday.



The previous day, a peak of more than 40 000 additional infections had been reported.



Thousands of people took to the streets in several cities over the weekend in protest against China's rigorous zero-covid measures such as curfews, forced quarantine, mass testing and constant monitoring via coronavirus apps.