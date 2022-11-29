 Contact Us
Shanghai Disneyland closes again amid Covid wave in China

The theme park did not say how long it would be closed to visitors for, as it announced the move on Tuesday. The park reopened only a few days ago after a Covid-related closure. Due to strict government regulations, Disneyland has already had to close several times this year, including for a period of around three months in the spring.

Published November 29,2022
After a steady increase in the number of infections nationwide, China's health commission reported a slight decrease in new daily infections to around 38,400 cases for the first time on Tuesday.

The previous day, a peak of more than 40 000 additional infections had been reported.

Thousands of people took to the streets in several cities over the weekend in protest against China's rigorous zero-covid measures such as curfews, forced quarantine, mass testing and constant monitoring via coronavirus apps.