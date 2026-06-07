GERMANYS UNESCO CHIEF URGES PROTECTION OF WORLD HERITAGE SITES

News Art Germany's UNESCO chief urges protection of World Heritage sites

Germany's UNESCO chief urges protection of World Heritage sites

Maria Böhmer, president of the German UNESCO Commission, has urged the protection of culturally significant sites amid escalating global turmoil.

DPA ART Published June 07,2026 Subscribe

The president of the German UNESCO Commission, Maria Böhmer, has called for the protection and preservation of significant cultural sites amid growing turmoil around the globe.



"Worldwide, World Heritage sites are coming under increasing pressure from wars, climate change and other threats," Böhmer told dpa ahead of Germany's UNESCO World Heritage Day on Sunday.



This made it all the more critical to raise awareness of why these sites are of such great significance, she added: "World Heritage tells the story of humanity, showcases the diversity of our cultural and natural heritage, and belongs to all people."



There are more than 1,200 UNESCO World Heritage sites in 170 countries worldwide, 55 of which are in Germany. These include the Wadden Sea, Cologne Cathedral and the Augsburg Water Management System.



World Heritage Sites are places of encounter and exchange, said Böhmer. "Those who protect World Heritage are therefore not only preserving unique sites, but also what connects people across borders and generations."



Germany's World Heritage Day was to be officially launched in the Bavarian city of Regensburg, with more than 500 events planned across the country under the motto "Together for peace and understanding."



Hands-on activities, guided tours, concerts and other events are planned.









