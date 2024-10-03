Russian opera singer Ekaterina Shelehova mesmerizes audience in Istanbul

Russian opera singer Ekaterina Shelehova captivated music enthusiasts during her performance at a concert in Istanbul on Wednesday night, as part of the 6th Istanbul International Folk Music Festival.

The concert, held at the iconic Ataturk Cultural Center, drew a large audience eager to witness Shelehova's powerful voice and emotional depth.

Speaking to Anadolu after the event, Shelehova praised the city's vibrant atmosphere and the warmth of the audience. "Istanbul and the audience were magnificent. I am honored to be a part of the festival. The energy and warmth I felt from the audience were incredible," she said.

Shelehova, 28, revealed that her love for opera began at the age of 10. "I have always been passionate about theater and music, and opera was the perfect blend of both for me. Eventually, I started composing my own music."

During the concert, Shelehova performed several Turkish classics, which she had learned with the assistance of pianist Artun Miskciyan. "He helped me with the diction, phrasing, and meaning of the songs, and I am very grateful for his guidance," she said.

The concert marked the first time Shelehova and Miskciyan performed together in Istanbul. The duo is also scheduled to perform in Mexico and Canada later this year.

Shelehova also mentioned her ongoing musical collaboration with Turkish singer Furkan Usta. One of the highlights of the evening was her duet with Turkish folk singer Yavuz Bingol, where they performed the beloved traditional song "Sari Gelin." Reflecting on the piece, Shelehova said, "It is such a beautiful song. I can feel the deep emotions within it."

Her setlist included well-loved Turkish songs like "Yine Bir Gulnihal," "Nazende Sevgilim," and "Sari Gelin," alongside a repertoire of international works, such as selections from Romeo and Juliet. Miskciyan, an Istanbul-born pianist of Armenian heritage, also performed his composition "Fragosiriani."

Shelehova's three consecutive concerts, held from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, marked a memorable cultural experience for music lovers in Istanbul.