US jazz artist Nyofu Tyson calls for donations for quake victims in Türkiye

US jazz guitarist Nyofu Tyson called for donations for those affected by the last month's earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

"I'm deeply saddened by the earthquake disaster. My heart aches for the tens of thousands of lives lost, homes destroyed, and families torn apart," Nyofu Tyson said in a video message.

Tyson said he is an American Jazz bassist who fell in love with Turkish music and playing the saz, a long-necked lute. He is an interpreter of Turkish poets and mystics.

"My relationship with Türkiye stretches back to decades. It has become my second homeland," he said, wishing a peaceful journey to the next world for the departed and healing for the injured.

"Please consider making a donation to help the victims through UNICEF, the Red Cross, or the charity organization of your choice," he added.

Born in Los Angeles of Danish-Lebanese-African-American heritage, Nyofu Tyson grew up in a musical home. His interest in ethnic music led him to Türkiye, where he began playing saz.

He then lived for many years in Sweden, where he worked with Zulfu Livaneli, Okay Temiz, and Hadji Tekbilek, all major names in Turkish music.

Tyson collected the Turkish music interpretations in his album "Minstrels &Mystics", which was released in 2017.

More than 45,000 people have died in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, which centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces as well on Feb. 6-Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.











