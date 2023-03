Turkish-organized Balkan Textile Fair kicks off in Serbia

More than 50 participants from Türkiye, China, Portugal, and Serbia are displaying their products and introducing innovations in the textile industry to visitors for three days. During the event held at the Belgrade Fair Center, participants are showcasing textile materials such as threads, buttons, zippers, textile machinery, interlining, and various textile accessories.

