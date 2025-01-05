Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 36 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 36 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

Thirty-two PKK/YPG terrorists were targeted in northern Syria, while the other four PKK terrorists were targeted in northern Iraq, it added.

The ministry reaffirmed Ankara's determination in fight against terrorism, until "the last terrorist is neutralized."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.