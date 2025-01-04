Turkish army neutralizes 10 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, the country's National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Gara regions, it added.

The ministry reaffirmed its determination to destroy terror "at its source."

"Our Turkish Armed Forces continue the fight against terrorism with strength, empowered by the support of our nation," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terrorist PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.





