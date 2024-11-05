 Contact Us
US kills 163 Daesh terrorists in Iraq and Syria in past 2 months

The U.S. has killed 163 ISIS (Daesh) terrorists in Iraq and Syria over the past 60 days, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Since August 29, CENTCOM conducted 95 operations as part of the "Defeat ISIS" campaign, resulting in the capture of 33 terrorists, including more than 30 senior and mid-level leaders.

Published November 05,2024
The US killed 163 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria in the past 60 days, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

Since Aug. 29, in partnership with security forces in Iraq and Syria, CENTCOM said in a statement that it "conducted 95 Defeat ISIS (D-ISIS) operations, some of which included unilateral strikes in Syria."

As a result of these operations, 33 terrorists were captured, including more than 30 senior and mid-level leaders, it added.

"Alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, we will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists and disrupt their capability to conduct operations against U.S. interests, as well as those of our allies and partners," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM.