US kills 163 Daesh terrorists in Iraq and Syria in past 2 months

The US killed 163 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria in the past 60 days, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

Since Aug. 29, in partnership with security forces in Iraq and Syria, CENTCOM said in a statement that it "conducted 95 Defeat ISIS (D-ISIS) operations, some of which included unilateral strikes in Syria."

As a result of these operations, 33 terrorists were captured, including more than 30 senior and mid-level leaders, it added.

"Alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, we will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists and disrupt their capability to conduct operations against U.S. interests, as well as those of our allies and partners," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM.









