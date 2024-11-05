Iraqi politician says PKK terrorists released despite evidence of attacks on markets

Members of the PKK terrorist organization responsible for setting fire to historic markets in northern Iraq have been released despite evidence of their crimes, according to a member of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF).

Arshad al-Salihi told Anadolu that PKK members ignited fires at Kirkuk's Kirdarlar Inn and Qayseri Bazaar in Erbil and admitted to the crimes in court.

Despite confessions recorded in court documents, al-Salihi said the suspects were freed.

The government is not sincere in its efforts to fight against the PKK, al-Salihi said.

On May 20, a fire at Kirkuk's Ottoman-era Kirdarlar Inn left the structure and its marketplace unusable.

In a separate incident on May 5, PKK terrorists also set a fire at the Qaysari Bazaar in Erbil, destroying nearly 250 shops and warehouses and inflicting major financial losses on local business owners.

Iraq's Interior Ministry confirmed that the fires in the bazaars of Kirkuk, Erbil, and Duhok were started by PKK members.