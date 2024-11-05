Palestinian Civil Defense seeks global help after receiving appeals about people trapped alive under rubble in Gaza

A man sifts through the rubble of a building destroyed during Israeli Bombardment, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 5, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported on Tuesday that it has received numerous appeals regarding people trapped alive under rubble from homes and residential buildings destroyed by the Israeli army in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, which has been subjected to "widespread destruction and ethnic cleansing for over a month."

"We are receiving urgent pleas about the presence of survivors under the debris of some homes and residential buildings that were demolished by the Israeli occupation (forces) in the Beit Lahia project area in northern Gaza," said a statement from the department.

It urged "international human rights and humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently to allow access for rescue teams and work to save those trapped beneath the rubble."

It also warned of the continued "international silence regarding the Israeli aggression and arrogance, which could lead to the execution of living citizens trapped under the rubble of their destroyed homes," which he called a "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

The Civil Defense added, "Citizens in northern Gaza are facing death and Israeli extermination in silence, while the occupation has entirely disrupted our teams' operations, confiscated their vehicles and equipment, displaced them, and arrested some."

The agency noted that for the 14th consecutive day, the Israeli army has prevented teams from conducting their operations in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army laid a siege on northern Gaza last month, claiming it is trying to stop Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,800 people have been killed since then, according to Palestinian health authorities. Food and other aid are severely limited.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, killing nearly 43,400 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.















