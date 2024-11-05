IRAQS PREMIER TALKS WITH BLINKEN ABOUT REGIONAL IMPACT OF ISRAELI AGGRESSION IN GAZA, LEBANON

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani expressed concern on Tuesday during talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the dangers of continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the implications for regional security and stability.

These concerns were expressed by al-Sudani during a phone conversation with Blinken and were detailed in a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister's media office.

According to the statement, the two discussed "the risks resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and its impact on the security and stability of the region and the world."

Al-Sudani emphasized the "necessity for the U.S. and other major countries to intensify efforts to stop this war."

He likewise talked about "the importance of ongoing efforts to alleviate the severe humanitarian consequences of the war and to enhance the delivery of aid to civilians in conflict zones or those displaced by the war," the statement added.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 43,400 people, mostly women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, more than 3,000 people have been killed and nearly 13,500 others injured since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region is on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.



















