Israeli premier fires defense minister Gallant, replaces him with foreign minister Katz

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (R) address a press conference at Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023. (EPA File Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday evening and replaced him with Foreign Minister Israel Katz, according to Israeli media reports.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Netanyahu informed Gallant of his removal from office.

According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, Gideon Sa'ar, the leader of the National Right Party, has been appointed foreign minister in place of Israel Katz.

In his first response, Gallant remarked on X, "The security of the State of Israel has been and will always be my life's mission."

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Netanyahu informed Gallant of his dismissal just 10 minutes before the official announcement.

Opposition leader Benny Gantz, head of the Israel Resilience Party, also commented on X, stating, "Politics at the expense of national security."

Meanwhile, Yair Golan, the leader of the Israeli Democratic Party, issued a call on X, urging people to protest in the streets following Gallant's dismissal.

Separately, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Gallant, stating on X "Congratulates the Prime Minister on the decision to fire Gallant - and the prime minister did well to remove him from his position."