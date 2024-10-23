2 US servicemen injured during Iraq-US operation against Daesh

Two US servicemen were injured during an operation by Iraqi and US forces that left multiple Daesh members dead in Iraq, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

"We do have reports of two US service members that were injured," said spokesman Pat Ryder during a press briefing.

"Both of them are in stable condition, being treated for their injuries," he added.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the killing of the top Daesh/ISIS commander in Iraq.

He said the terrorist group's self-proclaimed governor of Iraq and eight other terrorists were killed during an overnight counter-terrorism operation in the Hamrin Mountains in northeastern Iraq.







