Turkish security forces ‘neutralized’ 58 terrorists over past week

Türkiye's security forces "neutralized" 58 terrorists over the past week, including those operating across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Fifty-eight terrorists have been neutralized in the last week. Thus, the total number of terrorists neutralized since Jan. 1 has reached 2,107," Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, the ministry's spokesman, said at a weekly news conference in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

BORDER SECURITY MEASURES



Aktürk further highlighted that 463 individuals attempting illegal border crossings were captured last week.

Additionally, 930 individuals were prevented from crossing, including 12 members of terrorist organizations.

Since the beginning of this year, authorities have captured 11,339 individuals attempting illegal crossings and prevented 79,635 from crossing.

CALL FOR PERMANENT MEASURES AGAINST ISRAELI ATTACKS



Aktürk also urged for "permanent measures" to be taken against Israel's attacks, which have resulted in devastating consequences for Palestinians.

As the conflict approaches its one-year mark, over 41,600 Palestinians have been killed or displaced, hospitals, schools, religious sites, and camps were targeted, and outbreaks of epidemics emerged in Palestine, he noted.

"Israel, which violates international law, has justified our concerns about the escalation of this crisis in the region with its attacks on Lebanon following Palestine," he added.

Aktürk also emphasized the necessity of stopping these attacks to prevent further regional destabilization.

"We once again call upon the international community, which continues to watch this alarming violence against innocent displaced people, murdered children, and those deprived of humanitarian living conditions, to take action," he added.

PROCUREMENT OF EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON, F-16



On the latest status of the procurement of F-16 fighter jets, he said technical talks regarding the procurement of F-16s between Türkiye and the U.S. continue as planned. "There are no negative developments," he said.

On the procurement of the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, he said technical-level work is ongoing. "We expect positive developments in this matter as well," he added.

Türkiye is looking to buy 40 new F-16 jets and upgrade 79 older ones. The deal has been delayed due to U.S. congressional concerns over regional tensions and human rights issues. However, the discussions are continuing, reflecting both sides' efforts to strengthen defense cooperation despite political differences.