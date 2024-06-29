Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 10 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 10 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria and northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.

The security forces "neutralized" six PKK terrorists who were detected in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq.

Another four terrorists who were detected in the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operation regions in northern Syria were "neutralized."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

Ankara has also launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.