Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"Four PKK/YPG terrorists detected in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq were neutralized," said the ministry on X.

The ministry added that the Turkish Armed Forces' counterterrorism operations uninterruptedly continue to eradicate it at its source.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.