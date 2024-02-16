Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Four PKK terrorists detected in the Claw-Lock Operation zone in northern Iraq neutralized," the ministry said on X.

It added that anti-terror operations in the region will continue with determination until "not a single terrorist is left."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terrorist PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.