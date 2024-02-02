Turkish police capture 7 suspects for selling information to Israeli spy agency

Turkish police captured a total of seven suspects who transferred information to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, according to security sources on Friday.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the General Directorate of Security conducted joint operations in Istanbul and the western Izmir province to nab the suspects, said the sources on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

During the simultaneous operations, police captured seven of the nine suspects sought with warrants. The two of them were arrested earlier, it added.

An investigation carried out by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that nine suspects sold the information to Mossad through private detectives.

The Israeli intelligence service carries out activities such as collecting biographical information, reconnaissance, investigation, photo-video documentation, live tracking, and placing tracking devices against its targets.

MIT organized an operation against Mossad's private detectives and tactical staff in December 2022, and 68 people were captured as a result of its efforts.





