Turkish airstrikes destroy dozens of PKK targets in northern regions of Iraq and Syria

The Ministry of National Defense (MSB) announced that in air operations targeting terrorist objectives in the northern regions of Iraq and Syria, 29 targets were destroyed, and a significant number of terrorists were neutralized.

The MSB made a statement on its social media account under the title "For Our Martyrs," providing information about the air operations carried out in the northern regions of Iraq and Syria.



According to the statement, with the aim of neutralizing PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements, and in line with the legitimate right of self-defense arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter to eliminate terrorist attacks against the people and security forces in the north of Iraq and Syria and ensure border security, air operations were conducted today at 22:00.

"During the conducted air operations, a total of 29 targets, including caves, shelters, residences, oil facilities, and depots assessed to be used by the separatist terrorist organization (STO) and containing terrorists at a responsible level, were destroyed. The operations were carried out using mainly domestic and national ammunition, resulting in the neutralization of numerous terrorists," the ministry said in a statement.



"The determination of the Turkish Armed Forces, emerging from the heart of the nation, to continue the fight against terrorism for the survival and security of the country and the nation, just as it has done in the past, until "not a single terrorist remains." It was also mentioned that all necessary precautions were taken during these operations to prevent harm to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment," the written statement pointed out.















