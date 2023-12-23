 Contact Us
News World Number of fatalities in Gaza Strip has surpassed 20,000 due to ongoing deadly Israeli attacks since Oct. 7- health ministry

Number of fatalities in Gaza Strip has surpassed 20,000 due to ongoing deadly Israeli attacks since Oct. 7- health ministry

The total number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza caused by the recent Israeli attacks has now reached 20,258 fatalities and 53,688 injuries, according to a statement released on Friday by the Health Ministry. The ministry also reported that in the last 24 hours alone, there were 201 additional deaths and 368 new injuries.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published December 23,2023
Subscribe
NUMBER OF FATALITIES IN GAZA STRIP HAS SURPASSED 20,000 DUE TO ONGOING DEADLY ISRAELI ATTACKS SINCE OCT. 7- HEALTH MINISTRY

The Palestinian health ministry issued a statement on Saturday saying at least 201 Palestinians have been killed and 368 others injured in Gaza over the past 24 hours. "Most of the dead are women and children," the ministry pointed out.

Since Oct. 7, the total death toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the impoverished strip has reached 20,258 people, with 53,688 more injured, the statement added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Oct. 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.