In phone call, baby murderer Netanyahu thanks Biden for pro-Israel stand at UN Security Council amid Gaza massacres

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced appreciation in a call with U.S. Joe Biden on Saturday for the U.S. stand at the U.N. Security Council, Netanyahu's office said in a statement, apparently referring to the forum's discussions of the Gaza war.

The statement said Netanyahu also "made clear that Israel will pursue the war until all of its objectives are fully met".