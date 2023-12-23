Erdoğan on anti-terror fight: We will not step back from our struggle against bloodthirsty criminals acting as subcontractors for imperialists

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "I extend my condolences to the families, relatives, and the nation for our heroic soldiers who were martyred in attacks by separatist traitors in northern Iraq."



In a social media post, Erdoğan used the following expressions: "I extend my condolences to the families, relatives, and the nation for our heroic soldiers who were martyred in attacks by separatist traitors in northern Iraq. May Allah have mercy on the souls of our martyrs, grant patience to their families, and elevate their status.



The retribution for the spilled blood by heinous terrorists has been and remains to be pursued accordingly."



Emphasizing the commitment to the strategy of drying up terrorism at its source, Erdoğan stressed in his social media post: "Türkiye will not allow any terrorist formation in the north of Iraq or Syria at any cost.



We will not step back from our struggle against both bloodthirsty criminals and those who support the separatist organization, which acts as subcontractors for imperialists. Both the bloody criminals and those who support the separatist organization will eventually realize that there is no place for terrorism in the future of our region.



I pray to Almighty Allah for success to all our security forces who do not let terrorists breathe, both within and outside our borders. May Allah grant our heroic soldiers victory."





